American Trust Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

