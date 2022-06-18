American Trust Makes New $772,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

