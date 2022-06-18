American Trust Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average of $178.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

