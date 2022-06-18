American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,114,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,791. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

