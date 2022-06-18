American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Power Group (APGI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.