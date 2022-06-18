American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

