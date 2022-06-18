American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHOTF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock remained flat at $$2.52 during trading hours on Friday. 6,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

