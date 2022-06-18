América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

