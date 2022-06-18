Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.48 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). Approximately 27,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 182,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.61.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.03%.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
