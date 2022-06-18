Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 704 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMBA stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 899,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,943. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

