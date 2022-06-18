Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.53. 1,040,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 879,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ambac Financial Group ( NASDAQ:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.