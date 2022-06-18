Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

AOSL opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $1,353,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

