Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 1.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.08 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Approximately 12,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.77.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

