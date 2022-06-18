Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 1.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.08 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Approximately 12,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.77.
About Alina (LON:ALNA)
