Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

