Alien Worlds Hits Market Capitalization of $55.64 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

