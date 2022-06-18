Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as low as C$15.34. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 16,667 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.95. The company has a market cap of C$584.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.07.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.