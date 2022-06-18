Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

AKZOY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

