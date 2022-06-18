Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.
AKZOY opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
