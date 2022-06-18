Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.37

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 168887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

