Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,555. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

