Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Gary L. Gottlieb Sells 12,748 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

