AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

