Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,299.0 days.

Aecon Group stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

AEGXF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

