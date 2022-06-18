Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

