Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.03.

AAVVF stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

