Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.03.

AAVVF stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

