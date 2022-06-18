Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.15.
Shares of AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.