Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

