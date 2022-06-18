Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

