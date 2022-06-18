Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 30,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 217,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

