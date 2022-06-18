Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Adobe updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

