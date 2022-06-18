Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 2,098 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 15,918,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

