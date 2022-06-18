Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,334,000 after buying an additional 145,224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $209.78. 3,063,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

