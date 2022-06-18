Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 715 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

