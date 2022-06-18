Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
