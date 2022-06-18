Adirondack Trust Co. Has $492,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

NYSE:VLO traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,530,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,516. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

