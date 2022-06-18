Adirondack Trust Co. Has $273,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. 16,097,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.