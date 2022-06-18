Adirondack Trust Co. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.88. 3,669,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,528. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.