Adirondack Trust Co. Has $153,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

