Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 9,326,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

