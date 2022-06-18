Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 165,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 162,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. 80,470,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

