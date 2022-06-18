Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 28,779,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,947,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

