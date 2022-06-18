Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 3.4%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 13,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

