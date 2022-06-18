Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Shares Down 2.6%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 20,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 9,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

