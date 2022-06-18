Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $390.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.07.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

