ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 811,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

