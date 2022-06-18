975 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,200.00.

DEO opened at $171.79 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

