5,813 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

