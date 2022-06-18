4,000 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $17,474,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.93 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

