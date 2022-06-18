4,000 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $17,474,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GFI opened at $9.93 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
