3,869 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

