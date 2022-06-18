2,818 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,503,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.