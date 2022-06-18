2,190 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

